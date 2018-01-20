FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Perhaps the biggest show of Patriots support is coming from a woman who has been dedicated to Tom Brady for years.

At 104 years old, Barbara Hall has faith in her favorite quarterback.

“He’s such a fine honest person, but I love what he does. He’s a super, super quarterback. I don’t think there’s anybody that will ever catch up to him,” Hall said.

Hall puts on her Brady jersey for every game and kisses photos of him for good luck. She’ll have her eyes fixed on Sunday’s game.

“Deep down in my heart, I think he’s going to try and play, Bill and everybody else, it’s a secret we all know,” she said.

Hall had a message for Brady: “Tom, I know you can do it. Don’t worry too much about your hand, but don’t try too hard either and hurt yourself.”

