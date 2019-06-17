10th person arrested in connection with David Ortiz shooting faces judge

SANTO, DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (WHDH) — A tenth person has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic last weekend.

The suspect, identified only by the nickname “The Bone,” appeared before a judge on Monday. He was outfitted with a helmet and rushed out of the courtroom by a swarm of law enforcement officers.

The Bone may have played a role in organizing the attack on Ortiz, according to prosecutors.

His arrest came after a judge ruled Friday that the other nine people arrested in connection with the shooting will spend at least a year behind bars while they await trial.

At the same court proceedings, the man who allegedly admitted to shooting the Red Sox legend, 25-year-old Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz, claimed he was only told the clothing color of his target and didn’t mean to shoot Ortiz.

Prior to the appearance, Ferreira-Cruz admitted to reporters that he pulled the trigger but claimed he mistook Ortiz for someone else.

“I was told the clothing color, nothing else,” Ferreira-Cruz said. “I didn’t see him.”

Prosecutors say Ferreira-Cruz admitted to targeting Ortiz and only changed his story because he feared retribution from Big Papi’s fans behind bars.

A surveillance recording from the Santo Domingo bar Sunday night shows the gunman approaching Ortiz and shooting him at nearly point-blank range.

The director of the National Police said someone offered the suspects $8,000 to perform the hit.

Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, thanked the man who rushed him to the hospital last week. Doctors say it may have saved his life.

Tiffany posted pictures of Ortiz on Instagram Sunday for Father’s Day writing, “This Father’s Day brings with it a new appreciation for life and an awareness of what really matters.”

Authorities say they are closing in on the person who ordered the hit on Ortiz, adding that they plan to release details about a motive this week.

