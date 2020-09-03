(CNN) — Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday.

Poppy Kennedy McIlroy was born on August 31 at 12:15 p.m. at Jupiter Medical Center in South Florida, the golfer announced.

“She is the absolute love of our lives,” McIlroy said. “Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care.”

McIlroy, who broke off his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in 2014, wed Stoll in 2017.

McIlroy is the defending FedEx Cup champion. However, he is currently ranked 12th in the FedEx Cup standings and is 1,955 points behind leader Dustin Johnson. For the season, McIlroy has one win and six Top 10 finishes. He hasn’t finished in the Top 10 since the PGA Tour resumed in June.

McIlroy has not announced if he will play at the Tour Championship, which starts this Friday in Atlanta.

