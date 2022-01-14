FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton musicians have created a song to pump up New England Patriots fans as the team heads into the playoffs this weekend.

Brandon Cappiello and Randall Coulanges, known as Brandon Capp and Randy Lo, produced the “Patriot New Era Anthem,” which is all about the Patriots rebuilding after quarterback Tom Brady left the team and fans staying loyal to the organization.

“There’s something in the air right now. It’s special,” Cappiello said. “You know this is our first year back into the playoffs with a brand new quarterback and kind of a brand new team. It’s a young team.”

Back in 2016, the two Brockton men went viral after they wrote an anthem for the Boston Red Sox.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)