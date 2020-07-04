2 Red Sox pitchers test positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Red Sox players have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to team officials.

Pitchers Josh Taylor and Dawinzon Hernandez, both rookies last season, have tested positive.

Taylor is staying at a nearby hotel room while Hernandez is at home in Venezuela, officials said. Teams are only allowed to release the names of players with coronavirus if the players give their OK.

