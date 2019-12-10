2 Red Sox players named to first All-MLB team

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Red Sox players were named to the first All-MLB team this year.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts was named to the first team, while Mookie Betts was one of three outfielders named to the second team. All-MLB team members were voted on by fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials.

Bogaerts hit .309 with 52 doubles, 33 home runs and 117 RBI , tying Nomar Garciaparra for most extra-base hits in a season by a Red Sox shortstop.

Betts led the majors with 135 runs scored, hitting .295 with 40 doubles and 29 homers, and won a Gold Glove award for right field.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)