(WHDH) — Two sisters from Massachusetts will try to bring home the gold for the United States women’s soccer team in Tokyo this summer.

Hanson-natives Samantha and Kristie Mewis are among the 18 players selected for the Olympics.

Samantha was an alternate on the 2016 Olympic team, while Kristie is the only player selected who wasn’t on the 2019 World Cup-winning team.

Other players selected include Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd.

The US women’s soccer team will open Group G play on July 21, two days before the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

They will face off against Sweden on July 21, followed by New Zealand on July 24, and Australia on July 27.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)