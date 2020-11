LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Lowell’s men’s basketball team is halting activity after two players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The results came during routine testing and the team is in the middle of a 14-day quarantine.

Officials said the team expects to go back to its normal schedule next Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)