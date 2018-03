BOSTON (WHDH) - Registration time for the 2017 Boston Marathon begins Monday.

Rolling registration for the marathon starts on Sept. 12. Runners have until Sept. 17 to sign up.

The 121st Boston Marathon will be held on April 17, 2017.

