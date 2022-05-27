BOSTON (WHDH) - America’s oldest major league ballpark is set to host a college football bowl game for the first time ever.

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl will be held on December 17th after going unplayed the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bowl game will feature a matchup of Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference Schools. The game will be televised on ESPN.

While this will be the first college football bowl game held at the 110-year-old ballpark, Fenway is no stranger to america’s other pastime. The Boston Patriots played in the shadow of the Green Monster during the 1960’s and Fenway began to host regular season college football games within the last decade.

