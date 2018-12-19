SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHDH) — A young Syracuse University basketball fan blew a crowd away with his performance of the national anthem.

Three-year-old Drake Winslow sang the anthem before the women’s basketball team took on the Niagara Purple Eagles.

His rendition of the song warmed everyone’s hearts as they gave him a standing ovation following his performance.

Winslow made school history as being the youngest anthem singer ever in that arena.

