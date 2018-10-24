BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters paid a good deed forward by giving away Game 1 World Series tickets they received from UFC fighter Conor McGregor to patients at Shriners Hospital for Children.

Five patients receiving treatment and rehabilitation following traumatic burn injuries and three staff members witnessed the Boston Red Sox defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-4, during Game 1 at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

“I will never forget this,” one patient said. “It’s an experience that I will never forget. It’s very cool.”

McGregor gifted the tickets to firefighters at Back Bay Station after the Red Sox clinched the American League Championship Series.

Fire Chief Joseph Finn gave the tickets to the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation, whose president, Dennis Costin, then gave them to Shriners Hospital.

“As much as the firefighters would have enjoyed attending the game, and they appreciate the gesture by Conor, they felt as though they could be used in a bigger fashion,” a fire official said.

Shriners Hospital Senior Child Life Specialist Hillary Smith showed her appreciated for the kind gesture.

“We are so incredibly grateful to the Boston Fire Department,” she said. “They’re a really important part of our family at Shriners and our community and we’re just really grateful that they can bring this experience to the kids.”

