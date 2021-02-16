FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The 65,878th person to get vaccinated at Gillette Stadium will receive two tickets to the New England Patriots 2021 season opener.

CIC Health plans to administer the 65,878th vaccination at Gillette Stadium since the venue officially opened as the first mass vaccination site in the Northeast on Jan. 18.

This number represents the seating capacity at the stadium.

“Gillette Stadium opened in 2002 and for the first 18 seasons (2002-2019) the New England Patriots played every game (167) before capacity crowds. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those 65,878 seats were vacant in 2020,” a media advisory read. “Vaccinations provide the greatest hope for a return to normalcy and playing before capacity crowds once again in 2021.”

Officials started off by administering 300 vaccine doses a day at Gillette Stadium but have since expanded to more than 4,000 vaccinations a day, with plans to continue expanding distribution in the days and weeks ahead.

