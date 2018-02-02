7News personalities make their Super Bowl LII predictions

It’s almost time for Super Bowl LII, and once again, everyone is firmly on board the Patriots bandwagon.

The Patriots are just 4-point favorites in the game, but there’s plenty of confidence about how Tom Brady and company will fare on Sunday evening.

Take a look at the 7News team’s predictions and make sure to let us know who you think will win, as well as the final score!

Kris Anderson: Patriots 27, Eagles 17

Chris Lambert: Patriots 31, Eagles 20

Ryan Schulteis: Patriots 30, Eagles 27

John Cuoco: Patriots 30, Eagles 24

Steve Cooper: Patriots 35, Eagles 10

Bri Eggers: Patriots 27, Eagles 14

Jeremy Reiner: Patriots 28, Eagles 23

Dan Hausle: Patriots 28, Eagles 17

Jonathan Hall: Patriots 28, Eagles 10

Justin Dougherty: Patriots 27, Eagles 21

Steve Tellier: Patriots 26, Eagles 17

Brandon Gunnoe: Patriots 27. Eagles 24

Keke Vencill: Patriots 24, Eagles 3

Kaitlin McCulley: Patriots 30, Eagles 13

Alex DiPrato: Patriots 28, Eagles 17

Eric Kane: Patriots 28, Eagles 3

Jadiann Thompson: Patriots 27, Eagles 24

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)