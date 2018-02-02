7News personalities make their Super Bowl LII predictions

It’s almost time for Super Bowl LII, and once again, everyone is firmly on board the Patriots bandwagon.
The Patriots are just 4-point favorites in the game, but there’s plenty of confidence about how Tom Brady and company will fare on Sunday evening.
Take a look at the 7News team’s predictions and make sure to let us know who you think will win, as well as the final score!
Kris Anderson: Patriots 27, Eagles 17
Chris Lambert: Patriots 31, Eagles 20
Ryan Schulteis: Patriots 30, Eagles 27
John Cuoco: Patriots 30, Eagles 24
Steve Cooper: Patriots 35, Eagles 10
Bri Eggers: Patriots 27, Eagles 14
Jeremy Reiner: Patriots 28, Eagles 23
Dan Hausle: Patriots 28, Eagles 17
Jonathan Hall: Patriots 28, Eagles 10
Justin Dougherty: Patriots 27, Eagles 21
Steve Tellier: Patriots 26, Eagles 17
Brandon Gunnoe: Patriots 27. Eagles 24
Keke Vencill: Patriots 24, Eagles 3
Kaitlin McCulley: Patriots 30, Eagles 13
Alex DiPrato: Patriots 28, Eagles 17
Eric Kane: Patriots 28, Eagles 3
Jadiann Thompson: Patriots 27, Eagles 24
