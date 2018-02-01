MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Nearly one million people are heading to Minnesota for the Super Bowl, giving them the opportunity to check out the Mall of America.

The mall isn’t just full of stores, it also has an amusement park for people to enjoy.

7News sports reporter Chelsi McDonald got to test out some of the rides.

McDonald went on the longest indoor zipline in America, zooming through the center of the mall.

She also experienced some of the other 27 exhilarating rides inside the mall, including the Rock Bottom Plunge roller coaster.

