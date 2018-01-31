MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — The hosts of the Super Bowl showdown want fans to try fishing for fun while they’re in town, so 7News sports reporter Chelsi McDonald grabbed a fishing pole and gave it a shot.

Ice fishing is a popular winter sport in the Land of 10,000 lakes.

McDonald headed out to Lake Minnetonka, with some seasoned ice fishers who showed her the ropes.

First, you have to drill a hole into the lake, which had ice roughly 20-inches thick.

Then, you wait patiently with your fishing line down the hole in hopes that you get a bite.

McDonald braced the elements on the open lake and ice fished in a special trailer.

