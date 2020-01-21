8-year-old who threw orange peel at LeBron James, Jr. apologizes on YouTube

EAST LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Longmeadow boy caught on camera throwing an orange peel at LeBron James’ son during a basketball game Monday is saying he’s sorry, and his mother is worried that the viral clip is attracting threats.

Eight-year-old Jacoby threw the peel at Lebron James Jr., who’s known as “Bronny,” while the teenager was playing in a tournament in Springfield. The toss was caught on camera, but in a video posted to YouTube, Jacoby says he was calling out Bronny’s name and trying to get his attention, not attacking him.

“I just wanted to apologize that I threw an orange peel at Bronny,” Jacoby says in the video. “I’m really sorry.”

Jacoby’s mother said she immediately took him from the stands as punishment and made it clear it’s not OK to throw anything at an athlete at any time. But she said she’s since received threatening social media messages.

