9 Patriots players battling illness ahead of Sunday’s game against Houston

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine New England Patriots players either missed practice or participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday due to an illness, the team announced.

Patrick Chung, Jamie Collins, Jermaine Eluemunor, Stephon Gilmore, Dont’a Hightower, Ryan Izzo, Joejuan Williams, and Isiah Wynn were all sidelined as the team continued their preparations for Sunday night’s game against the Houston Texans, according to an official injury report.

Marcus Cannon, who is also battling an illness, was listed as a limited practice participant.

Safety Devin McCourty told reporters that “this is probably for me, in my 10 years here, it’s probably the most guys I’ve seen just be gone with just being sick.”

Other Patriots players are taking precautions to not catch the spreading illness.

“It’s going around but we just got to live the healthy lifestyle,” wide receiver Phillip Dorsett said. “Guys got to wash their hands, drink Emergen-C, take vitamins, and hope that you don’t catch it.”

Safety Durmon Harmon added that their medical staff is doing all that they can to get the sick players healthy.

“We got a great medical staff that’s going to do everything they can to get those guys back when they’re ready,” he said. “Hopefully when it’s time, we’ll have them all back and ready to go on Sunday.”

Eight other players, including Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater, were listed as limited participants with various injuries.

Quarterback Tom Brady was a full practice participant despite an elbow injury.

The Patriots and the Texans are slated to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. in Houston.

