A happy Belichick says he is proud of his players as they prepare for Super Bowl LII

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known for being tight-lipped and serious but the Patriots’ AFC championship title has given him something to celebrate.

Belichick was seen hugging his defensive coordinator on the sidelines as the Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars. Personally, he is also now the record-holder for most career postseason wins by an NFL coach with 28. He already owns the record for most Super Bowl championships by a head coach with five.

After the game, Belichick told reporters how proud he was of his team.

“They fight, they never give in. They know how to play good, situational football. And I’m really proud of these players. They did a great job today,” said Belichick.

Belichick also had some praise for Danny Amendola, saying, “When you look up good football player in the dictionary, his name is right next to it.”

