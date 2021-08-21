FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Adam Buksa scored twice, Tajon Buchanan and Emmanuel Boateng each added a goal and an assist and the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat FC Cincinnati 4-1 on Saturday night.

New England (15-3-4) has won seven of its last nine games, including the last four in a row. The Revolution have 49 points after 22 games, tied for the most at this stage of a season in MLS history with 2019 Los Angeles FC.

Henry Kessler played a low ball-in that was parried by goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton, and Buchanan put away a one-touch shot to give the Revolution a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. Boateng’s volley of Buchanan’s cross made it 2-0 in the 21st.

The 22-year-old Buchanan has scored in each of the last three games.

Buksa, on the left side of the box, took a pass from Boateng, fell and quickly got up and then cut back to evade a defender before rolling in a side-netter in the 33rd minute. Heslid to redirect into the net a low cross by Gustavo Bou to give New England a 4-1 lead in the 61st minute.

Brenner Souza da Silva scored in the 54th minute for Cincinnati (3-8-8), which is winless in a franchise-record 10 straight matches, though seven of those have been ties. It has two goals, and has been shutout four times, in its last six games.

