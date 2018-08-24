Adames, Perez lead Rays to 10-3 win over Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Willy Adames homered, Michael Perez drove in four runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 10-3 Friday night for their sixth straight win.

Perez had a two-run double in the second, and a two-run single in Tampa Bay’s five-run third. His four RBIs matched his total in his first 20 games.

The Rays had six consecutive singles in the third against Hector Velazquez (7-2), who gave up eight runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings to raise his earned run average from 2.74 to 3.69.

Ji-Man Choi and Adames scored in three straight innings for the Rays. Adames’ eighth home run off reliever Drew Pomeranz put the Rays up 10-2 in the fourth.

Xander Bogaerts had three hits for the Red Sox, including an RBI single in the third that gave him 15 RBIs against Tampa Bay this season. The Boston shortstop his hitting .421 in his last 15 games.

J.D. Martinez drove in his major league-leading 110th run of the season with a single in the fifth for the Red Sox, who went into the game with a 9 1/2-game lead in the AL East before losing for the fourth time in six games.

Rookie Jalen Beeks, Boston’s minor league pitcher of the year last season before his trade to Tampa Bay for Nathan Eovaldi on July 25, won for the second time six days against his former team. Beeks (3-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Rays starter Diego Castillo struck out four in 1 2/3 innings before being relieved by Beeks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (shoulder inflamation) might resume throwing as soon as this weekend. … RHP Steven Wright, out two months due to left knee inflamation, threw live batting practice Friday. “He’ll probably go on a rehab assignment next week and he’ll be with us hopefully in September,” said manager Alex Cora. … 1B Mitch Moreland was “banged up a little bit” and out of the lineup. … OF-DH Martinez played right field and will again Saturday before getting two days off (including Monday’s open date).

Rays: OF Mallex Smith was out of the lineup due to illness. He is hitting .385 (25 for 65) in 16 games since being moved to the leadoff spot on Aug. 5. … OF Tommy Pham, who left Tuesday’s game with a dislocated right ring finger, was available off the bench.

UP NEXT

RHP Rick Porcello (8-4, 2.72 ERA in 14 career starts at Tropicana Field) will go for his 16th win Saturday night against a Rays starter to be named.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)