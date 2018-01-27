After being diagnosed with concussion last week, Gronk returns to practice

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - After being diagnosed with a concussion last week, Rob Gronkowski has returned to practice today.

Gronkowski suffered his concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the Patriots’ AFC championship game win over Jacksonville.

Gronkowski had missed two practices as of Friday due to his concussion.

RELATED: Rob Gronkowski misses practice again, Brady back to full participation.

Promising sign – #Patriots Rob Gronkowski was at the media portion of practice. — Chelsi McDonald (@ChelsiMMcDonald) January 27, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)