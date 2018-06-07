After Game 3 loss, LeBron James compares Warriors to Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - LeBron James invoked the name of the NFL’s longest-running dynasty to put into context just how difficult it is to play the Golden State Warriors.

“The margin of error is very low,” he said after his Cavaliers suffered a loss Wednesday night to fall into a 3-0 hole against the reigning NBA champs. “You know, it’s almost like playing the Patriots.”

James scored 33 points and added 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the game, but the Warriors were even better, winning 110-102 behind Kevin Durant’s 43 points. The Warriors can close out the series and claim the NBA title on Friday in Cleveland.

“You just can’t have mistakes,” he continued. “They’re not gonna beat themselves, so when you’re able to…force a miscue on them, you have to be able to capitalize.”

LeBron’s sentiments echoed the feelings of so many Patriots opponents over the years — playing at a high level but still falling just short against a juggernaut.

On Thursday, Patriots players said they viewed James’ comments as high praise.

“Him saying that, you know, I guess he has a lot of respect for us,” Harvey Langi said. “I don’t really know, but I do know that our team is out here trying to work and get ready for the upcoming season.”

Players say the cross-sport comparison may have to do with hard work and preparation.

“That’s the one thing about the Patriots, it just shows on game day, Mike Gillislee said. “The hard work and the work ethic.”

It doesn’t hurt that the Patriots and Warriors both boast high-profile stars that have come through time and time again under pressure.

“Each and every day we work on our craft and from the time that the whistle blows, we go at it as hard as we can,” said Gillislee.

King James says like the Patriots, anything short of perfection against Golden State just isn’t good enough.

“You can’t have flaws, you can’t have ‘my faults’ or ‘my bads’ and things like that ’cause they gonna make you pay.”

