BOSTON (WHDH) - After their difficult loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 on Friday, the Celtics are headed home with another chance to win their 18th NBA championship in Game 5.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. at TD Garden.

When they take the court, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said, Celtics players will be ready.

“You got to bring it every single night,” Brown said. “And if you don’t, you can see what happens.”

After marching to a 3-0 series lead with wins in Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3, Boston’s offense quieted in Game 4, falling to the Mavericks by a score of 122-84.

Fresh off a 30-point performance in Game 3, Brown scored just 10 points in Game 4. Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 15 points in the loss.

Despite Friday’s poor showing, though, Brown told reporters he does not think another let-down is in the cards as the NBA Finals shift back to Boston.

“This is what we all work for,” he said. “We are at the precipice of completing what we set out to do at the beginning of the season, so I think it’s not difficult to get everybody in that locker room on the same page right now.”

The Celtics dominated throughout the regular season thanks in part to star forward Kristaps Porzingis. But a calf injury during Boston’s series against the Miami Heat sidelined Porzingis for weeks. And a new rare leg injury, unrelated to the calf issue, has again slowed Porzingis.

While the Celtics did not know as of Monday morning whether Porzingis will be in the mix for Game 5, head coach Joe Mazzulla said he is “doing everything he can to try to put himself in the position to be out there.”

“[He’s a] top three player on our team — scoring, defense at the rim, blocking shots, comedic relief,” said Celtics guard Jrue Holiday. “So it’s been great playing with him and we wish that he was out here with us.”

Still seated just one win away from another banner, Mazzulla said he won’t let himself consider what a championship celebration will be like until the Celtics secure that victory.

Also speaking with reporters, though, Tatum said Mazzulla has been reminding players “It’s OK to smile during war.”

“It’s OK to have fun during high pressure moments,” Tatum said. “And that’s really what we talked about today.”

A Game 5 win on Monday would clinch a new NBA title 16 years to the day after the Celtics won the NBA Finals on June 17, 2008.

A loss would trigger a Game 6 Dallas on Thursday night.

With fans expected to pack the area around TD Garden, Boston police announced they will close all of Causeway Street to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the first quarter of Monday’s Game 5. Streets off Causeway Street to new Chardon Street will also be shut down.

Police said no one will be allowed to re-enter any establishments in the area after halftime.

Ticket prices have soared ahead of Game 5, with the cheapest tickets available on StubHub Monday morning costing upward of $1,600.

