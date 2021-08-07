TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a walk-off home run to begin the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the skidding Boston Red Sox 1-0 in the opening game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Each team managed only two hits, and Semien got the biggest of all. He connected on the first pitch from Matt Barnes (5-3) for his 26th home run of the season and the first game-ending homer of his career.

The Red Sox have lost eight of nine and have scored five runs or fewer in 14 consecutive games. Before this game, they put slugger J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19-related injured list.

The Blue Jays improved to 8-1 since returning to Toronto July 30.

Starters Nick Pivetta of Boston and Robbie Ray dominated.

Kiké Hernández walked to lead off the game against Ray, but the Red Sox didn’t get their first hit until Kevin Plawecki’s grounded a one-out single through the left side in the fifth. Christian Vazquez followed by grounding into a double play.

Pivetta was perfect through the first four innings before Corey Dickerson lined a two-out single to left.

The Red Sox used a walk and a hit to put runners at the corners with two outs in the sixth, but Xander Bogaerts fouled out to end the threat.

Ray allowed two hits, both singles, in six scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 2.90. He walked two and struck out five.

Jordan Romano (5-1) pitched a perfect seventh to earn the win.

TALL ORDER

Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch threw out the first pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Tim Mayza (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 6, and LHP Ryan Borucki was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Toronto recalled LHP Kirby Snead and RHP Patrick Murphy from Triple-A. RHP Trent Thornton was the 27th man for the doubleheader.

Red Sox: Recalled C Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester. … Boston bench coach Will Venable has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said.First base coach Tom Goodwin was in quarantine after close exposure to Venable, and quality control coach Ramon Vazquez coached first base. Red Sox coaches and manager Alex Cora wore masks on the field and in the dugout, and some Red Sox reserves were also masked.

UP NEXT

RHP José Berríos (8-5, 3.31) makes his second Toronto start in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. His opponent will be Red Sox RHP Tanner Houck (0-2, 2.45). Houck will start in place of struggling LHP Martín Pérez, who was moved to the bullpen Friday.

