Agent: Patriots considered trade to No. 2 for Baker Mayfield

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - An agent for Baker Mayfield, the quarterback who was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, says the New England Patriots were considering trading up to take the Heisman Trophy winner had he been available.

Mayfield’s agent, Jack Mills, said the Patriots were considering the move before his client was selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield was one of four quarterbacks taken in the first 10 picks of the draft.

Mills made the comments on a podcast, “The Business of Sports with Andrew Brandt.”

The Patriots had two first-round picks in the draft, both toward the end of the round. They ended up drafting a pair of players from the University of Georgia — offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn at No. 23 and running back Sony Michel at No. 31. The Patriots also had two second-round picks at the time.

Mills said division-rival New York Jets were also interested in Mayfield at the No. 3 pick. The Jets took a different quarterback, selecting Sam Darnold of USC.

The Giants, who held the No. 2 overall pick, ended up keeping their selection, picking running back Saquon Barkley of Penn State.

The Patriots did eventually end up taking a quarterback, selecting Danny Etling of LSU with the first pick in the seventh and final round.

