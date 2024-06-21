BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics dressed to impress at their rolling rally on Friday, with veteran Al Horford giving an ode to another Boston champion.

Horford sported an all-time moment from Tom Brady — not from the field — but after Brady won the 2021 Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and needed help walking after a little too much fun.

Brady took to social media to give Horford his stamp of approval. Fans on the streets of Boston also loved the parade threads.

“I love them, honestly I like the Tatum one best, ‘Don’t Stop,’ and let’s just keep going. I also love the Tom Brady one,” said Celtics fan Tyler Waterman. “We love championships here in Boston. Tom Brady is the epitome of a champion.”

The city of Boston celebrated its first parade since 2018, when the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Coach Joe Mazzulla also paid tribute to a Boston team with his shirt, showing an iconic moment between Red Auerbach and Bill Russell after the Celtics won the championship in 1966.

“That’s awesome, I love that they’re paying tribute to all the Boston champions that came before and, you know, hopefully next year they’ll have t-shirts of this celebration,” said fan Kenny O’Konis.

MVP Jaylen Brown wore a shirt that said “State Your Source,” throwing shade at his critics. Derrick White, meanwhile, sported his favorite Mazzulla quote — “Nobody Cares” — now that the job is done.

