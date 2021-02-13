Albany defeats UMass Lowell 81-69

FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo sits in the court during a second-round men's college basketball game between Villanova and Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Antonio Rizzuto had 17 points and Kellon Taylor added 16 to lead Albany over UMass Lowell 81-69 on Saturday.

Jamel Horton had 14 points and five steals and Cameron Healy scored 10 points for Albany (5-7, 5-5 America East Conference).

Kalil Thomas had 19 points for the River Hawks (8-10, 7-7). Allin Blunt added 11 points. Connor Withers had nine rebounds.

The Great Danes evened the season series against the River Hawks with the win. UMass Lowell defeated Albany 79-71 on Friday.

