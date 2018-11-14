Alex Cora agrees to new contract with Red Sox

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox and manager Alex Cora today agreed to new terms on a contract, including a one-year extension through the 2021 season, with a club option for 2022, the Red Sox announced Wednesday.

“Alex did a tremendous job for our club all year long and we wanted to reward him for his efforts after an amazing season,” Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said. “We are extremely happy that he will be with us and leading our club on the field.”

In his managerial debut, Cora helped lead the Red Sox to a World Series championship and the majors’ highest winning percentage, going 108-54 (.667) in the regular season.

The Red Sox won the AL East division for a third consecutive season and 10th time overall, finishing eight games ahead of the second-place New York Yankees.

Following a record-breaking regular season, Cora and the Red Sox went 11-3 in the postseason en route to the franchise’s ninth World Series championship, including its fourth in the last 15 years.

Cora also became the fifth person to lead the Red Sox to a World Series title in his managerial debut with the team, joining John Farrell (2013), Terry Francona (2004), Ed Barrow (1918), and Jake Stahl (1912).

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)