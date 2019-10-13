American Coco Gauff beats Jelena Ostapenko for Austria title

United States' Cori "Coco" Gauff returns to Slovenia's Polona Hercog in a Women's singles match during day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

LINZ, Austria (AP) — American teenager Coco Gauff won her first WTA title by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to capture the Upper Austria Ladies on Sunday.

The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, bounced back after losing a one-sided second set to win comfortably.

Gauff had earlier called Linz “my little lucky place” and its charm held for the teenager through the final despite a late wobble. After racing out to a 5-0 lead in the deciding set, Gauff dropped two late games to Ostapenko before closing out the match.

