An annual tradition, Truck Day marks unofficial start of Red Sox season

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox are preparing for a spring sendoff Monday morning, marking the unofficial start of baseball season.

This year, students from around the city will assist in an annual tradition — Truck Day — as the team gets ready to leave for Spring Training.

Each year, Fenway Park packs up and ships supplies about 1,500 miles to the team’s spring training complex, Jet Blue Field in Fort Myers, Florida.

The truck day celebration has been a team tradition since 2003.

This year, 30 students from Mattapan have been selected to help load the truck.

Supplies include more than 20,000 baseballs, 1,100 wood bats, and 160 jerseys.

The truck is scheduled to head south for Fort Myers at around noon Monday.

