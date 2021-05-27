Tiger Woods is speaking out publicly for the first time about his struggles during his road to recovery after his violent single-car crash in February.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said in an interview with Golf Digest. “This was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

The golfer injured his right leg when he lost control of his car in February. Woods crossed over to the wrong side of the road before hitting a tree, according to police.

Woods continues to rehabilitate his injuries while living in South Florida. He posted a picture to his Instagram last month showing him still on crutches and in a walking boot.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time,” said Woods.

