BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Zach Neto scored on Taylor Ward’s bases-loaded double play groundout to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings on Tuesday night.

Nolan Schanuel had two RBIs and Neto added two hits and an RBI to give the Angels consecutive wins for the first time since capping an eight-game win streak on May 23.

Kenley Jansen (1-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the win a night after getting a save and Reid Detmers got his first save.

Schanuel led off the 10th with a sacrifice bunt that was bobbled by reliever Zack Kelly (1-2), allowing Neto to advance to third. Mike Trout then walked to load the bases.

Kelly went 3-0 to Ward before he grounded into the double play. But it allowed Neto to score to put the Angels in front.

Ceddanne Rafaela had two RBIs for Boston. Jarren Duran also had an RBI.

Los Angeles starter Yusei Kikuchi pitched five innings plus three batters, allowing three runs off eight hits with five walks. He also struck out five, including his 900th major league strikeout.

Boston’s Brayan Bello ended a five-game streak of not making it through at least five innings. He lasted six innings, allowing three runs off seven hits.

Key moment

With Boston trailing 3-1 in the sixth, Trevor Story led off with a walk. Rafaela then jumped on Kikuchi’s 89 mph slider, driving it 426 feet over the Green Monster for his fifth homer of the season. It was Kikuchi’s final hitter of the night.

Key stat

Boston drops to 6-17 in one-run games this season.

Up next

Angels RHP José Soriano (4-5, 3.41 ERA) faces Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (1-1, 4.78) in the series finale.

