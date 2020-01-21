Antonio Brown and trainer allegedly assault moving truck driver, trainer arrested

Antonio Brown’s trainer is facing battery charges after he and Brown allegedly attacked the driver of a moving company at his Florida home Tuesday, police and witnesses said.

Officers responding to reports of a disturbance at Brown’s home in Hollywood, Florida at 2 p.m. found a man who said he was attacked by Brown and trainer Glen Holt, according to police.

The driver’s supervisor told 7NEWS affiliate WSVN-TV that Brown and another man pulled the driver out of his truck, took his keys away and started pulling items that did not belong to Brown out of the trailer.

Holt was arrested at the scene and charged with burglary and battery. Officers tried to make contact with Brown but “were unsuccessful,” police said.

The alleged attack is under investigation.

