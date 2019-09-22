Antonio Brown says he will ‘not be playing in the NFL anymore’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Antonio Brown says that he will no longer be playing in the National Football League in a tweet he posted on Twitter Sunday morning.

The post read, “Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guaranteed anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !”

Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct, the third team in seven months to release him.

The first woman to accuse Brown of sexual misconduct was his former trainer, Britney Taylor, who says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions.

Brown also said that Patriots owner Robert Kraft “got caught in the parlor AB speculations.”

He tweeted a picture with the caption, “Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly.”

Kraft was accused of allegedly receiving a sex act at a massage parlor in Florida earlier this year.

Brown posted another tweet on Twitter about when Steelers quarterback, and former teammate, Ben Roethlisberger was accused of sexual misconduct in 2010.

The tweet read, “4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it.”

According to ESPN, Brown will be filing a grievance with the NFL to try and get back the money he believes the Patriots owe him.

