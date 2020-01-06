New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) after Brown scored a touchdown, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(WHDH) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s future with the National Football League remains unclear but free agent Antonio Brown knows where he wants to be next season.

The wide receiver took to Twitter late Saturday night and announced that he will only play where Brady does.

“2020 Only Want To Play With @TomBrady Or No Play,” he tweeted.

2020 Only Want To Play With @TomBrady Or No Play — AB (@AB84) January 5, 2020

Brown hasn’t played in the league since the Patriots released him following their week two win in Miami.

Speculations about Brady’s future have been swirling since New England lost to the Tennessee Titans during the wild card round of the playoffs.

The star quarterback told reporters after the game that retirement would be “pretty unlikely” but did not disclose if he will continue playing with the Patriots.

