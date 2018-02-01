HARPURSVILLE, NY (WHDH) — April the Giraffe made sure to place her Super Bowl prediction.

Animal Adventure Park made one poster that said New England and another that read Philadelphia and placed them side by side with some lettuce above each of them.

April went for the lettuce above the New England sign, solidifying her pick for the Patriots to win Super Bowl LII.

April captured worldwide attention last year with a live-stream of her giving birth.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)