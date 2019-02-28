New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be arraigned on a solicitation charge a month earlier than originally scheduled.

Kraft, who is not required to appear before a judge, is scheduled to be arraigned on March 27, as opposed to April 24.

The 77-year-old billionaire is among hundreds of men accused of paying for sex acts as part of a crackdown on prostitution allegedly occurring in massage parlors in Florida.

He faces two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution and has denied wrongdoing.

