BOSTON (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford tossed in 21 points and Boston College breezed to a 69-56 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

DeMarr Langford scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half to help Boston College (9-11, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) take a 31-22 lead into intermission. Quinten Post pitched in with 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for his first career double-double. Ashton-Langford sank 8 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers.

Femi Idukale finished with 14 points and five rebounds for the Panthers (8-13, 3-7). Jamarius Burton had 13 points, while Ithiel Horton totaled 11 points off the bench.

Boston College shot 45% from the floor and made 7 of 21 from 3-point range. Pittsburgh shot just 35% overall and made 5 of 18 from distance.

Boston College travels to play Virginia on Tuesday. Pittsburgh plays at Wake Forest on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)