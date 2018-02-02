Auction of NFL memorabilia held in Minneapolis for a good cause

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WHDH) — A large auction of NFL memorabilia is being held in Minneapolis and online to benefit several of its foundations.

Several pieces of football history are up for auction, including a Super Bowl LII helmet autographed by Tom Brady. One of the most prized items going up for auction is a football used in Super Bowl LI. Michael Groves said the football could fetch between $30,000 and $40,000.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit NFL programs like breast cancer awareness, Salute to Service and the Play 60 campaign.

