(WHDH) — NFL quarterback Tom Brady is making history once again.

An autographed card from his rookie season with the New England Patriots in 2000 sold for more than $1.3 million during an online auction.

This is the highest price ever paid for a football card.

The card was picked up by longtime Brady fan James Park.

“I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady. The last Super Bowl win was just a mind-blowing accomplishment. I’ve also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid,” Park told PWCC Marketplace. “Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection and I’m incredibly excited to now own 1 of only 100 of Brady’s best rookie card.”

