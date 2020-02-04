FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is calling for quarterback Tom Brady to return to New England for the upcoming season.

Edelman posted a picture on Twitter of his face superimposed on actor John Cusack’s body during the famous boombox scene from “Say Anything.”

He captioned the post, “Baby come back @TomBrady,” apparently in reference to the quarterback’s future with the National Football League.

The six-time Super Bowl champion will become an unrestricted free agent in March following his 20-year career with the Patriots.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team is “intent” on re-signing Brady, believing he has “one or two” good years left — and are willing to pay him more than $30 million a year.

Brady recently told Westwood One radio that he’s spoken with the Patriots.

“What a great two decades it’s been,” he said. “I think they know how I feel about them and I know how they feel about me. We’ve always had a great relationship and we always will. There’s not much more to say other than that.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told TMZ Sports that he plans on keeping Brady in New England.

Hall of Famer Joe Montana also weighed in, saying Brady should stay with the Patriots, while former tight end Rob Gronkowski said Brady should test the market.

