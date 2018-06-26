FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is proving to be the best player in the NFL for the second year in a row.

He may have fallen short at the Super Bowl this year but the league voted Brady as the top player during the 2017 season.

Brady said he loves playing for his teammates, coaches, the organization, his family and the Patriots fans.

He also congratulated all the winners in 2017, adding that 2018 is upon them.

Pittsburg Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown placed in second, followed by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

The NFL voted Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski as the 23rd best player, with wide receiver Julian Edelman coming in 71st.

