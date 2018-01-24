Bakeries in Quincy and Phildelphia start up friendly rivalry before Super Bowl

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) — After a donut shop in Philadelphia made the decision to stop selling Boston Creme donuts, a bakery in Quincy is following up with their own ban.

Dottie’s Donuts in Philadelphia announced they will not sell any Boston Creme donuts until after the Super Bowl. Instead, they will be replacing them with pistachio donuts in Eagles green.

At Montilio’s in Quincy, owner George Montilio said he heard about the donut shop’s decision and wanted to do something to show his loyalty to the Patriots. He said an employee gave him the idea of no longer using Philadelphia cream cheese.

Montilio’s will no longer use Philadelphia or Smithfield cream cheese, both of which are made in Pennsylvania. Instead, they are using cream cheese from Wisconsin for their cheesecakes.

This is not the first time Montilio’s has shown their Patriots pride. After last year’s Super Bowl win, the bakery made a life-size of Tom Brady to celebrate. Montilio said he hopes to do that again this year and make Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick cakes as well.

