ARLINGTON, Texas (WHDH) — A bald eagle temporarily stole the show ahead of the Cotton Bowl Classic featuring the Clemson Tigers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.

Cell phone videos captured the large bird named Clark flying around the stadium while getting close and personal with a number of fans during the national anthem.

Clark was supposed to circle around the stadium and land on the field to kick off the semi-final game but instead, he landed two fans.

He later returned to his handler on the field.

This was Clark’s first time performing at AT&T Stadium, which was his biggest venue yet.

Clemson went out to defeat Notre Dame, 30-3.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)