Baltimore Ravens player in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

( WHDH) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that one of the team’s players has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team’s game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

The player, whose name was not released, immediately began to self-quarantine and the organization is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol.

The team also said there were no high-risk contacts and no other player or staff member is required to isolate.

“We will continue to work closely with the NFL, our team doctors, and trainers and will follow their guidance,” the team statement read.

No additional information was immediately available.

