OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle each had two goals and an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators over the Boston Bruins 7-2 on Monday night for their third straight win.

Claude Giroux, Nick Cousins and Fabian Zetterlund also scored, and Leevi Merilainen made 26 saves. It was a redemption effort of sorts for the 23-year-old goalie who allowed seven goals to the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 15 in his only other start this season.

Morgan Geekie scored on Boston’s first shot of the night after a defensive-zone turnover by the Senators. It was all the offense the Bruins could muster until their final shot of the game when Viktor Arvidsson scored with less than 10 seconds left.

Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves for the Bruins, who are in last place in the Atlantic Division.

Batherson’s first goal of the night, scored on the power play, tied the game 1-1 at the midpoint of the first period.

Monday marked the first time since February 2023 the Senators have scored more than six goals in back-to-back wins, after putting up seven against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

It’s not often a Toronto team gets hearty roars in the nation’s capital, but the Senators made an exception Monday. They played the World Series game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers — with full broadcast audio — during the first and second intermissions, with the majority of the fans remaining in their seats.

Up next

Bruins: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Senators: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)