BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston College Women’s Lacrosse team celebrated with fellow students Monday after beating Syracuse University to win their first national championship Sunday.

The team brought their NCAA trophy to throngs of cheering students on campus Monday.

“We’ve been working for this for four years, and to finally see it happen, it’s amazing, it’s a feeling I truly can’t describe,” said player Jillian Reilly. “These girls are so inspiring, I’m so blessed to have teammates like this.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)