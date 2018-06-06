Day two of mandatory minicamp is underway at Gillette Stadium and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t pointing out any star players just yet.

In the aftermath of last season’s Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia, Belichick said he’s focusing on the team’s overall improvement.

“We have a lot of different players working together; just trying to give everyone a lot of information, install our system as a total team,” he said.

Belichick went on to say that they do not have any starters, stars or first teams at this point.

“That’s not where we really are right now,” he said.

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski made their pre-season debut Tuesday after missing voluntary off-season activities.

Brady, who will turn 41 in August, reportedly opted to spend the time with his personal trainer. Gronkowski was said to have joined his quarterback.

Players are scheduled to speak after practice.

