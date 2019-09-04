Two football coaches known for being tight-lipped are giving fans an inside look into their longstanding friendship and coaching styles in an upcoming documentary.

HBO Sports and NFL Films joined together to create a 90-minute documentary that highlights the four-decades-long friendship between New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and University of Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban Jr.

“We go back a long way and we had experiences that we both kind of learned from,” Saban said in a trailer for the film.

Belichick and Saban allowed cameras to film their annual coaching retreat, where they talked about their history with one another, coaching philosophies and more.

“Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have earned their rightful place in the pantheon of greatest coaches ever, across all sports, and this film intimately spotlights their woven history from Navy to Cleveland to now,” said Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports. “It will capture for the first-time ever some of the most engaging and personal conversations held every year by the two most towering figures in the game today. We are excited to partner with NFL Films to tell this unique story of friendship and mentorship.”

“Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching” premieres Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

